Moto E7 Plus With Snapdragon 460 Processor, 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official

After announcing the Moto G9 Plus in Brazil, Motorola has now announced the Moto E7 Plus. The handset has quietly made its way to the official website in the same country and customers can register if they are interested in the product. Having said that, the pricing and availability details of the new smartphone are still under wraps.

The new Moto E7 Plus comes with a 6.5-inch display with waterdrop-style notch and an HD+ (1600 x 720-pixels) resolution. The handset is powered by a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB of internal storage along with the option of a microSD card to expand the storage further. There are two cameras at the back that include a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

As for the battery, the Moto E7 Plus comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Rest of the features on the handset include Android 10 OS, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, a Micro USB port, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is a heavy device weighing at 200grams and will be available in Amber Bronze and Navy Blue colour options. As mentioned above, the official price and availability details are not confirmed. There is no clarity if the smartphone will make its way to other markets, including India.