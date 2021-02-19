Moto E7 Power Launched in India With 5000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras: Price, Specifications & More

Motorola has launched its latest budget offering, the Moto E7 Power in India. The "power packed entertainer" Moto E7 Power comes with a 5,000mAh battery, up to 4GB of RAM, a 6.5-inch display and more features. The smartphone will go on sale starting February 26 and will be sold via Flipkart and other leading retail stores. The Moto E7 Power has been in launched in two colour options - Blue and Red and runs on Android 10 out of the box.

The Moto E7 Power has been priced at Rs 7,499 onwards for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option, while the top-spec 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option has been priced at Rs 8,299. The smartphone will go on sale on February 26 at 12PM (noon) IST on Flipkart and other leading retailers. The smartphone comes with 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek's Helio G25 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal stoage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. There is a 5,000mAh which is claimed to provide up to 14 hours of video streaming.

In terms of camera, the Moto E7 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. Up front, the Moto E7 Power comes with a 5-megapixel camera placed inside the waterdrop-style notch.

Motorola recently launched its Moto G30 and Moto G10 smartphones in Europe. The Moto G10 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate and packs the Snapdragon 460 SoC, the under good. It also has 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras for macro shots and depth sensing. For selfies, it comes with an 8-megapixel shooter that supports HDR, panorama, and full-HD recording at 30fps. Other features include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 5,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Moto G30 also features a 6.5-inch HD+ with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its quad rear camera setup houses a 64-megapixel primary camera. Rest of the camera specs are similar to those on the Moto G10. At the front, you get a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. Other notable features of the Moto G30 include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto G30 includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 20W charging via the USB Type-C port.