Moto E7 With 4,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Availability and More

The Moto E7 has debuted as the latest addition to the Lenovo-owned Motorola's E-series smartphone lineup. The arrival of the Moto phone comes just two months after the company unveiled the Moto E7 Plus. The Moto E7 comes with dual rear cameras and a 6.50-inch screen, similar to the E7 Plus smartphone. It comes in two storage options -further available in Aqua Blue, Mineral Black, and Satin Coral colour finishes.

Notably, both Moto E7 and Moto E7 Plus feature similar designs with a square camera module at the back and a waterdrop-notch at the front. The newly launched Moto E7 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x 1,600 pixels) Max Vision display with 87 percent screen-to-body ration and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G25 clocked at 2.0GHz and accompanied is accompanied by 2GB of RAM and up to 64GB storage. The onboard storage is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. Motorola claims that the plastic body of the phone is water repellent that can withstand moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills and splashes.

Its dual rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras can record full-HD videos at 30fps, and the camera app supports mode like Portrait mode, panorama, beautification, HDR, night vision and more. For video calling and selfies, there's a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. The front camera can also shoot full-HD videos at 30fps. Other features on the Moto E7 include Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, Galileo, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and 4G.

The phone also includes a 3.5 mm headset jack, a single speaker, fingerprint sensor, and dual-SIM slots. The Moto E7 comes with a 4,000mAh battery unlike the 5,000mAh battery on Moto E7 Plus. The battery on the new Moto phone supports 10W fast charging via USB Type-C port. The company claims that the phone can last up to 36 hours with normal usage. Lastly, Moto E7 price in the UK is set GBP 99.99 (approx Rs 10,000) for the base 32GB option (price of the 64GB option unclear). Its global availability details remain unclear.