Moto Edge S Pro, Moto Edge Lite Launched With 144Hz Display, Qualcomm Chipsets: Price, Specs & More

Motorola has launched its latest smartphone - the Moto Edge S Pro and the Moto Edge S Lite in China. The Moto Edge S Pro comes as the successor to the Moto Edge S that was launched last year. The Moto Edge S Pro, according to reports, is a rebranded version of the Moto Edge 20 Pro that was launched in Europe last week. The Motor Edge S Pro has been launched at a price of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 31,000). The Motor Edge S Pro’s 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,400), and the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 37,800). The Moto Edge Lite, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 2,599 onwards (roughly Rs 29,800) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 33,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

In terms of specifications, both the Motorola smartphones come with Qualcomm chipsets, and a triple rear camera. The Motorola Edge S Pro comes with a 6.7-ich full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 576Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with a periscope lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter. Up front, the Motorola Edge S Pro comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel selfie snapper and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter.

The smartphone comes with a 4,250mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Connectivity options on the Moto Edge S Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port.

The Moto Edge Lite also comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with the same 144Hz refresh rate and 576Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and Adreno 642L GPU. The smartphone carries a triple camera setup as the Moto Edge S Pro that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. The smartphone has a single 32-megapixel front shooter.

The Moto Edge Lite comes with a 4,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options on the Moto Edge Lite include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port.

