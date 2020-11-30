Moto G 5G, India's Most Affordable 5G Phone to Launch Today at 12PM: Expected Price and Specifications

Motorola will today launch its most affordable 5G smartphone, the Moto G 5G at 12PM (noon). The Moto G 5G is being referred to as "India's most affordable 5G smartphone" and will be sold via Flipkart. The Moto G 5G was launched in the European market alongside the Moto G9 Power earlier this month. It is being said that the Moto G 5G will be sold around the Rs 25,000 range. The Moto G9 Power, on the other hand, is also expected to arrive in India before the end of this year.

Motorola announced the Moto G 5G sale on its official Twitter handle. "Get ready to experience the new level of speed with India’s most affordable 5G smartphone #motog5G on 30th November, 12 PM on

@Flipkart! Stay tuned," Motorola said in the tweet. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart as soon as the launch goes live at 12PM (noon). The Moto G 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone was launched in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in Europe. In Europe, the Moto G 5G was launched for EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs 26,500) for the single variant. Prices in India are expected to be similar to the European pricing of the Moto G 5G.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full HD+ LTPS display and runs on Android 10 out of the box. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card slot. Further, the Moto G 5G has a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel primary camera. The Moto G 5G has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.