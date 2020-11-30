Moto G 5G Launched as India's Most Affordable 5G Smartphone, Priced at Rs 20,999

Motorola has refreshed its G-series smartphone lineup with the launch of Moto G 5G in India. The new Moto G smartphone is being touted as India's "most affordable 5G" device that is currently listed on Flipkart, although its sale will commence next month. The phone arrives in the country nearly weeks after the company had unveiled the Moto G 5G in the European markets. It comes with triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and two colour options.

The Moto G 5G price in India is set at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. Its colour options include Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver and the sale in India will commence starting December 7 via Flipkart. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is also offering sale deals like no-cost EMI option starting Rs 2,334 and exchange offer worth up to Rs 14,300. Customers with HDFC credit card can enjoy Rs 1,000 off on regular transaction as well as during the EMI transaction. Other offers include 5 percent cashback with SBI and Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

In terms of specifications, the newly launched Moto G 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPS display and runs on Android 10 out of the box. Motorola claims that the phone offers a bloatware-free, ad-free, and pure, near-stock Android experience. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot.

Its triple rear cameras are housed in a square module at the top left corner that also includes the LED flash. Inside the module, there's a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel primary camera. The Moto G 5G has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Its camera app supports modes like auto-smile capture, smart composition, shot optimisation, night vision, high-res zoom, HDR, AR stickers, manual mode, portrait mode, and many more.

Other features on the smartphone include 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and GPS. The Moto G 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support via USB Type-C port. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor on the back.