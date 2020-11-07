Moto G 5G Launched With Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Chipset, 5,000mAh Battery and More

Motorola launched its Moto G 5G smartphone alongside the Moto G9 Power in Europe on Friday, November 6. The Moto G 5G comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup. The Moto G 5G has been launched at a price of EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 26,200) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The smartphone has been launched for select European countries, and will be launched in India, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks. The Moto G 5G will go on sale in Europe in the coming few days.

Motorola has launched the Moto G 5G is two colour options - volcanic grey and frosted silver. The Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 394ppi pixel density. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB using a microSD card. There is also a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Up front, the Moto G 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the Moto G 5G includes include 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C port, GPS, and more. Further, the smartphone is IP52 certified for dust protection. The Moto G 5G measures 166mm x 76mm x 10mm and weight 212 grams.