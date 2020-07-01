Moto G 5G Leaked, Could Be The Company's First 5G-Enabled Affordable Smartphone

Motorola is reportedly working to introduce its first 5G-powered smartphone in the G lineup. The device rumoured to be called the Moto G 5G has been leaked in a series of press renders, thanks to tipster Evan Blass. The leaked image of the unannounced Moto G 5G also revealed the design of the smartphone and key features as well. To recall, the Lenovo-owned Motorola made a comeback in the flagship smartphone business through the Motorola Edge+ earlier this year.

The leaked image shared by Blass suggests that Moto G 5G will sport a quad-camera setup at the back highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary sensor as well as two selfie cameras. The image also showcases a pill-shaped dual punch-hole at the top left corner of the screen. The Moto G 5G could also sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner just below the volume button and will arrive with Android 10 OS preinstalled.

Under the hood, the Moto G 5G may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone is also likely to be backed by a 4800mAh battery and may pack a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. The Moto G 5G is also tipped to sport a Full HD+ resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Although there is no word on the pricing from Blass, however, it is safe to assume, that inclusion of 5G will definitely bump up the price tag of the device.