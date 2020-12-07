Moto G 5G Sale in India Goes Live on Flipkart: Price, Specifications and Best Deals

Motorola's new affordable 5G smartphone, the Moto G 5G is available to purchase in India starting today via Flipkart. The smartphone was first launched in the European market earlier this year but debuted in India last month in a single storage option. Notable features of the Moto G 5G include a 6.7-inch display, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is available in the country in Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver colour options.

The Moto G 5G price in India is set at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. Its sale via Flipkart started today at noon. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is also offering sale deals like no-cost EMI option starting Rs 2,334 and an exchange offer worth up to Rs 15,150. Customers with HDFC credit card can enjoy Rs 1,000 off on regular transaction as well as during the EMI transaction. Other offers include 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

In terms of specifications, the newly launched Moto G 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPS display and runs on Android 10 out of the box. Motorola claims that the phone offers a bloatware-free, ad-free, and pure, near-stock Android experience. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot.

Are you ready to feel India’s first ultra-fast Snapdragon™ 750G processor in the most affordable 5G smartphone, #motog5G? Get set blaze to purchase it at just ₹19,999 inclusive of a ₹1000 instant discount on HDFC bank cards now on @Flipkart. Buy now! https://t.co/4epY1NH674 pic.twitter.com/srCGnBJbJN — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 7, 2020

Its triple rear cameras are housed in a square module at the top left corner that also includes the LED flash. Inside the module, there's a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel primary camera. The Moto G 5G has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Its camera app also supports modes like auto-smile capture, smart composition, shot optimisation, night vision, high-res zoom, HDR, AR stickers, manual mode, portrait mode, and many more. Other features on the smartphone include 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and GPS. The Moto G 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support via USB Type-C port. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor on the back.