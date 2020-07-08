Moto G 5G With Snapdragon 765 SoC, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specs and More

Motorola has announced the launch of its new smartphone, the Moto G 5G in the European and US markets. The Moto G 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765 octa-core chipset, has a quad-rear camera setup and is priced at GBP349 (~ Rs 29,000), which makes the device as the cheapest 5G-enabled smartphone from the company compared to its flagship devices, the Motorola Edge+, and the Motorola Edge. However, Motorola has not revealed if and when it plans to launch the Moto G 5G in India.

Moto G 5G Specifications

The Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch LCD display with a full-HD+ 1080x2520 pixel-screen resolution with a 21.9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. As far as storage is concerned, the Moto G 5G houses 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card.

For photography duties, the Moto 5 5G has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and the other two being a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, the device sports a dual-camera setup with a 16-megapixel main sensor with f/2.0 aperture and the other being an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture.

Along with the 5000mAh battery, the phone comes with a 20W TurboPower fast charging, which according to Motorola, will help the phone to last for two days on a single charge. For connectivity, the Moto G 5G includes USB Type-C port, 5G SA/NSA, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, and more. The device also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.



