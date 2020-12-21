Moto G Play (2021) Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 460 SoC

Mototola may be working to bring its Moto G Play (2021) smartphone to the markets soon. The smartphone has now been spotted in a listing on the Google Play Console, which has hinted as some of the specifications of the smartphone, as well as showing an image of the phone's front panel. According to the Google Play listing, the Moto G Play (2021) will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 460 SoC and will have a waterdrop notch on the front panel. The smartphone was also spotted in a Geekbench listing last month that also suggested that the Moto G Play (2021) will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset.

According to a tipster who goes by the name @TTechnical, a smartphone called the Moto G Play (2021) has been spotted on a Google Play Console listing that hints at some of the specifications and the front panel design of the Moto G Play (2021). The Moto G Play (2021) may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC (SM4350) with Adreno 610 GPU, and may come with 3GB of RAM. It is expected to run on Android 10 and may feature a 6.5-inch display with a 720x1,600 pixels resolution. In terms of design, the Google Play Console listing shows a waterdrop notch and relatively thick bezels on the supposed Moto G Play (2021). The chin on the smartphone is also quite prominent. The image further shows the power and volume buttons on the right side of the smartphone. It is important to note that this may not be the actual design of the Moto G Play (2021) as this could be a placeholder image used only for the Google Play Console listing.

Last month, a Geekbench listing also hinted at the Moto G Play (2021) being in the works, which has further been cemented with the recent Google Play Console listing. Last month's finding also hinted at the Moto G Play (2021) coming with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 paired with 3GB of RAM. Earlier, known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer also shared a render of a Motorola smartphone, saying that it could possibly be the Moto G Play (2021).