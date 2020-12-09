Moto G Stylus (2021) Amazon Listing Leaked: Price, Specifications, and Design Hinted At

Motorola is set to launch its Moto G Stylus (2021) smartphone, an Amazon.com listing has hinted. The listing was live briefly and has now been taken down. However, it offered a glimpse into the upcoming Motorola smartphone's possible price and specifications. Further, the listing also hinted at the smartphone's possible design traits. Motorola has not made any announcements regarding the Moto G Stylus (2021). The previous edition of the smartphone was launched in February this year, so it is safe to assume that the successor will also be launched around the same timeline.

The Amazon listing, which was spotted first by GizmoChina, claims that the Moto G Stylus (2021) was listed at a price of $341.89 (roughly Rs 25,100) in the US. It also hinted that the smartphone will come in Aurora Black and Aurora White colour options. This pricetag could, however, vary for the final product as the pricetag placed on the Amazon listing is said to be a placeholder and not the actual price of the Moto G Stylus (2021). The specifications listed on the Amazon listing hints that the smartphone may come with a 6.8-inch hole-punch display and a quad rear camera. The smartphone has a quad rear camera on the back and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The stylus will the same colour as the smartphone. Further, the Moto G Stylus (2021) may pack 4GB of RAM and run on Android 10 out of the box. There is expected to be a 4,000mAh battery and the smartphone will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

The quad read camera on the Moto G Stylus (2021) may feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixle macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Moto G Stylus may come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Moto G Stylus (2021) is tipped to offer 128GB of internal storage.