Moto G Stylus Leaked Specs Confirm 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 600-Series Processor

Motorola is expected to launch a new Moto G phone loaded with its own stylus.

Trending Desk

February 3, 2020
Motorola has been working on a new smartphone that will be the firm’s first phone to come with stylus support after almost 10 years. Now, live pictures of the phone, rumoured to be known as Moto G Stylus, have leaked online. The revelations came to light after the phone was seen listed on Geekbench, a platform that runs a series of tests on a processor and measures how long the processor takes to complete certain tasks.

The renders of the Moto G Stylus suggest that the handset will sport a punch-hole display to house the selfie camera placed at the upper-left corner. The phone has four cameras and its primary rear camera will come with a 48-megapixel sensor and a 117-degree wide-angle action camera reported 91mobiles. In terms of battery, the upcoming phone will have 4,000mAh battery, which will have fast-charging support. The device will also feature a fingerprint scanner.

The Moto G Stylus is expected to feature a 6.3/6.4 inch screen with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will come with 4GB RAM and its internal storage will be 128 GB. The handset is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 6-series processor, most probably a Snapdragon 636. 

The phone will run on Android 10 and is likely to be launched on February 13 during the MWC 2020. While there is no confirmation, but the price of Moto G Stylus is expected to be pegged at Rs 18,999.

