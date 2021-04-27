Moto G20 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specs and More

Motorola has refreshed its G-series smartphone series with the new Moto G20 that features quad rear cameras. The budget smartphone carries an octa-core Unisoc mobile processor and a waterdrop-style notch that houses the selfie shooter. The Motorola Moto G20 is currently available in select markets, and the Lenovo-owned company is yet to share its global availability details. The phone ships with Android 11 out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards. In terms of design, the newly launched Motorola phone looks similar to the Moto G10 that the company launched in February 2021.

The Moto G20 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The display panel has an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, and the body features Breeze Blue and Flamingo Pink colour options. Under the hood, there’s an octa-core Unisoc T700 processor along with Mali G52 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The 128GB of onboard storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Moto G20 carries a 5,000mAh battery that is touted to deliver two of battery with standard usage. It supports 10W charging that comes bundled in the box.

At the back, there’s a quad-camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there’s a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. Both front and rear cameras (primary + ultra-wide) support Full-HD video recording at 30fps. The camera app comes bundled with modes like night vision, face beauty, HDR, manual mode, portrait, panorama, shot optimisation, high-res zoom, and active photos. Other notable features on the Motorola Moto G20 include an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance, port, Bluetooth v5, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The official Motorola website shows two storage variants - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB without the pricing. A 91Mobiles report claims that the Moto G20 carries a starting price tag of EUR 149 which is roughly Rs 13,500.

