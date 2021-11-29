Moto G31 With 50MP Triple Cameras Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 12,999

Motorola has quietly launched the Moto G31 in India, nearly a week after unveiling the smartphone globally. The Moto G31 comes in two colours in the country, and its sale will start on December 6 (noon onwards) via Flipkart. The phone’s key specifications include a MediaTek Helio chipset, 6.4-inch OLED display, and 50-megapixel triple rear cameras. As always, the Lenovo-owned company is promising a near-stock Android experience that comes without any ads or bloatware.

In terms of specifications, users will get a 6.4-inch OLED display that has Full-HD+ resolution (1,080×2,400 pixels) and a hole-punch cutout that houses the 13-megapixel front camera for selfies. Under the hood, the new Moto G31 draws power from the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset that powers several budget smartphones such as Micromax In Note 1, Infinix Hot 10s, and even its newly launched sibling Moto G41. The chipset comes paired with Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB RAM. The 128GB of onboard storage is expandable via a hybrid microSD card slot by up to 1TB. Coming to the triple rear camera system, we get a 50-megapixel primary camera with Quad Pixel technology for sharper images. There’s also an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel maco sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera module adopts the same colour as the smartphone.

The Moto G31 further packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and is touted to last 36 hours with typical usage. Its connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi ac. Additionally, it comes bundled with ThinkShield protection to “safeguard your data from malware, phishing, and other threats." Lastly, the Moto G31 carries a starting price tag of Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 14,999, and customers can choose between Baby Blue and Meteorite Grey colour options. The Moto G31 debuted with a price tag of EUR 199.99, which is roughly Rs 16,700 in the UK.

