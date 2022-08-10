Moto G32 Budget Smartphone Launched In India: Price, Specifications And More

Motorola has launched its latest budget smartphone in India, the Moto G32. The Moto G32 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery, and more. The smartphone is available on Flipkart and comes in two colour options. Let us take a look at the price, specifications, and more for the latest budget smartphone, the Moto G32.

Moto G32 Price And Availability

The Motorola Moto G32 has been launched at a price of Rs 12,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale starting August 16 and will be sold via Flipkart. The Moto G32 has been launched in two colour options – Satin Silver and Mineral Grey.

Moto G32 Specifications

The Motorola Moto G32 sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Moto G32 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone also comes with a near stock Android 12 experience, and has IP52 dust and water resistance.

In terms of optics, the Moto G32 comes with a triple rear camera that houses a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the Motorola G32 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity options on the Motorola G32 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Dual SIM connectivity, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port.

