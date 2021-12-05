Moto G51 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on December 10: Expected Price, Features

Motorola has confirmed the launch of the Moto G51 5G in India on December 10. The smartphone will retail via Flipkart, the Lenovo-owned company announced via a tweet. The Moto G51 5G debuted alongside Moto G200 and two more smartphones in parts of Europe last month. Among the five phones, only Moto G31 has debuted in India so far. Rumours suggest the company is also planning to launch the Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered Moto G200 in the country this month, but details remain unclear.

The official promotional poster reveals the Moto G51 5G will get two colour options in India - Blue and Golden. In terms of the design, it appears the India-specific variant and the global model are the same.

To recall, the Moto G51 5G smartphone carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, which is essentially an overclocked version of the original Snapdragon 480 that powers several 5G-enabled budget smartphones. There are a bunch of smartphones that carry the Snapdragon 480 such as the ‘rugged’ Nokia XR20; however, the Snapdragon 480+ remains uncommon. We also get a large 6.8-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate on the Moto G51 5G. The display has a hole-punch cutout and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The triple rear camera system houses a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a tertiary 2-megapixel macro camera. There’s also a 16-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging support that may take time to power up the device.

The Moto G51 5G debuted with a price tag of EUR 229.99 in Europe that is roughly Rs 19,300. The company may keep the pricing around the same range or at least under Rs 20,000 in India. The new Moto G31 that does not have 5G support launched with a starting price of Rs 12,999.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.