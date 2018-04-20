Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play Launched: Price, Specifications And More

Lenovo owned smartphone maker Motorola has launched a new series of its devices at an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The new line-up of budget smartphones launched by Motola includes Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus. So far, there has been no word on the device's availability here in India. As for the pricing details, the Moto G6 Play has been launched at a starting price of $199 which is around Rs 13,135. While the Moto G6 Play will start at $249 roughly Rs 16,435 and the Moto G6 Plus will meanwhile start at 299 Euros around Rs 24,300. The Moto G6 is launched in four colours - Deep Indigo, Black, Blush, and Silver, while the Moto G6 Play comes only in two colours - Deep Indigo and Flash Gray.The device sports a 5.7-inch IPS screen of fullHD+ resolution. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 system-on-chip (SoC), coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage variants, respectively. In term of optics, the device houses a 12-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel camera. The Moto G6 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.The phone comes bundled with a 15W TurboCharger in the box. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity, and a fingerprint reader.The top-end Moto G6 Plus features a 5.93-inch 18:9 display with full HD resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, paired with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB and 128 GB of storage, respectively. The device comes with Android Oreo out of the box and is expected to receive the Android P.In terms of optics, the G6 Plus gets a combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel at the back with large 1.4µm pixels and an f/1.7 aperture on the primary camera. According to the company, there is also Dual Pixel autofocus, HDR and 4K video recording at 30fps. On the front it has an 8-megapixel camera. The device houses a 3,200mAh battery. The device comes with a USB Type-C port along with support for NFC and Bluetooth 5.0.The Moto G6 Play sports a 5.7-inch HD+ screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Moto G6 Play comes with 32GB of internal storage and supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card.In terms of optics, the device has a 13-megapixel rear shooter and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and houses a 4,000mAh battery, the smartphone comes with connectivity options such as 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB Type-C and Bluetooth v4.2.Also Watch: Motorola Moto X4 (6GB RAM) Review: It’s Better And More Powerful Now