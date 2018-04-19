English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play Set to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
The Moto G6 series is set to launch in Sao Paulo, Brazil as Lenovo-owned Motorola readies to take the covers off its first new smartphones of 2018.
Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play Set to Launch Today: Here Is Everything You Need To Know (Representative Image: Debashis Sarkar/ News18.com)
Lenovo owned smartphone maker Motorola is expected to launch new series of its devices at an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Aimed at the mid-range, the upcoming series will consist of three smartphones — Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G6 Plus — going by leaks and rumours. There have been multiple leaks of the three devices over the past few months, which have shown most of the details, such as the Moto G6 price, specifications and more. As per the report, the Moto G6 Play will be priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 13,000), while the Moto G6 will be available at $249 (roughly Rs. 16,000).
In terms of specifications, the Moto G6 Plus will get its power through a Snapdragon 660 processor and is expected to come in two RAM/storage versions—3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage.
Both the variants will come with a microSD card slot and has a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display. There is a dual-lens camera module (12MP+5MP) at the back along with a 16MP selfie camera and is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, the bigger Moto G6 Plus will have a 5.93-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset. Also, there will be a 6GB RAM version as well and a bigger 3,200mAh battery. The rest of the specifications are similar to the Moto G6.
Motorola will also launch another phone called the Moto G6 Play in the 2018 lineup of Moto G series. It is likely to feature a standard camera setup with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera with a dedicated front flash. The device will focus on providing better battery life with a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone will offer a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 427 processor.
