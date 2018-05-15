Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications And More

#helloyou, gaming pros, techies, movie buffs, artists, photographers, explorers, fashionistas! Gear up for the #motog6 and #motog6play, designed with you in mind. Register now to be the first one to get all updates. https://t.co/7DwB9QAEkZ pic.twitter.com/n1RYPSy45Q — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 15, 2018

Lenovo owned smartphone maker Motorola had launched a new series of its devices at an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil Last month. The new line-up of budget smartphones launched by Motola includes Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus. All three of these smartphones were immediately available for purchase in Brazil and then went on sale in Mexico. Now, Motorola India has shared a video on Twitter that teases the launch of the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India.The device sports a 5.7-inch IPS screen of fullHD+ resolution. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 system-on-chip (SoC), coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage variants, respectively. In term of optics, the device houses a 12-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel camera. The Moto G6 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.The phone comes bundled with a 15W TurboCharger in the box. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity, and a fingerprint reader.The Moto G6 Play sports a 5.7-inch HD+ screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Moto G6 Play comes with 32GB of internal storage and supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card. In terms of optics, the device has a 13-megapixel rear shooter and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and houses a 4,000mAh battery, the smartphone comes with connectivity options such as 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB Type-C and Bluetooth v4.2.Also Watch: Motorola Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod | First Look