Moto G6 Plus Set to Launch on September 10 in India: Here Are The Details

Motorola has finally announced the launch date of the Moto G6 Plus in India. The news arrives via the company’s Twitter account where the company posted a GIF that highlights some features of the upcoming handset and release date which is September 10. The Moto G6 Plus was announced in two variants with 4GB and 6GB RAM, both with 64GB of internal storage during its global launch. It starts at an MSRP of €299 (approx Rs 24,300), which we speculate is for the higher RAM version. However, the company has not announced the smartphone's colour variants, price in India, and availability details yet. The Moto G6 Plus comes a few months after the Moto G6 and G6 Play were launched in India.Moto G6 Plus features a 5.93-inch 18:9 display with full HD resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, paired with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB and 128 GB of storage, respectively. The device comes with Android Oreo out of the box and is expected to receive the Android P.In terms of optics, the G6 Plus gets a combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel at the back with large 1.4µm pixels and an f/1.7 aperture on the primary camera. According to the company, there is also Dual Pixel autofocus, HDR and 4K video recording at 30fps. On the front it has an 8-megapixel camera. The device houses a 3,200mAh battery. The device comes with a USB Type-C port along with support for NFC and Bluetooth 5.0.