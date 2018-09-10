English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Moto G6 Plus to Launch Today: Expected Price, Specializations And More
The Moto G6 Plus comes a few months after the Moto G6 and G6 Play were launched in India.
Moto G6 Plus to Launch Today: Expected Price, Specializations And More (photo for representation, image: Motorola)
Motorola is all set to launch Moto G6 Plus in India today. The Moto G6 Plus was announced in two variants with 4GB and 6GB RAM, both with 64GB of internal storage during its global launch. It starts at an MSRP of €299 (approx Rs 24,300), which we speculate is for the higher RAM version. However, the company has not announced the smartphone's colour variants, price in India, and availability details yet. The Moto G6 Plus comes a few months after the Moto G6 and G6 Play were launched in India. The latter two have been available in India for a few months now for Rs 13,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively, it is likely the Motorola will price the G6 Plus just above Rs 16,000.
Moto G6 Plus Specifications:
Moto G6 Plus features a 5.93-inch 18:9 display with full HD resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, paired with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB and 128 GB of storage, respectively. The device comes with Android Oreo out of the box and is expected to receive the Android P.
In terms of optics, the G6 Plus gets a combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel at the back with large 1.4µm pixels and an f/1.7 aperture on the primary camera. According to the company, there is also Dual Pixel autofocus, HDR and 4K video recording at 30fps. On the front it has an 8-megapixel camera. The device houses a 3,200mAh battery. The device comes with a USB Type-C port along with support for NFC and Bluetooth 5.0.
