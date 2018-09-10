Moto G6 Plus With 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 630 Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More

Lenovo-owned Motorola has today launched its latest smartphone the Moto G6 Plus in India for Rs 22,499. Moto G6 Plus was first introduced in April this year alongside the Moto G6 and Moto E5 series. Launch offers for the Moto G6 Plus include Reliance Jio Instant Cashback vouchers worth Rs 2,200, and benefits up to Rs 4,450 on MyJio app, Cleartrip cashback vouchers worth Rs 1,250.The Moto G6 Plus features a 5.7-inch Max Vision Full HD+ display on the front with 18:9 aspect ratio. The G6 Plus has a glass back, same as the Moto G6. Internally, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset, clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB. the Moto G6 Plus runs a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The phone even offers features such as Moto Display and Night Mode. Motorola has also added Water repellent nano-coating inside and out of the Moto G6 Plus.In terms of optics, the Moto G6 Plus include a 12MP primary shooter on the rear with f/1.7 aperture and Dual autofocus Pixel technology. There’ a secondary 5MP depth sensor as well. The rear camera is capable of recording up to 4K Ultra HD videos, and the camera app also has functionalities such as time-lapse video, slow-motion video. On the front side, the device has a 16MP shooter which is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port resides on the bottom. The phone is backed by a 3200mAh battery with Motorola’s Turbo Charge technology.