Moto G6 Plus With Snapdragon 660, 4GB RAM Spotted on GeekBench

Lenovo owned smartphone manufacturer Motorola is expected to launch its latest devices Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G6 Plus in coming days. There has been a lot of news and rumours regarding the design, display, and the chipset used on these devices. Now, the Moto G6 Plus has been spotted on a benchmark site showing some specifications of the upcoming smartphone. According to the listing on Geekbench, the Moto G6 Plus will get its power through a Snapdragon 660 processor and is expected to come in two RAM/storage versions—3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage.Both the variants will come with a microSD card slot and has a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display. There is a dual-lens camera module (12MP+5MP) at the back along with a 16MP selfie camera and is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, the bigger Moto G6 Plus will have a 5.93-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset. Also, there will be a 6GB RAM version as well and a bigger 3,200mAh battery. The rest of the specifications are similar to the Moto G6.Motorola will also launch another phone called the Moto G6 Play in the 2018 lineup of Moto G series. It is likely to feature a standard camera setup with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera with a dedicated front flash. The device will focus on providing better battery life with a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone will offer a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 427 processor.