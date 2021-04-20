Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specs

Motorola has launched two budget smartphones - Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion in India that feature a 6,000mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. In terms of design, both the new phones look similar to each other with a triple rear camera system and a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout of the selfie camera. Notably, the Moto G60 features a 108-megapixel primary camera and will take on popular budget offerings like Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Realme 8 Pro that have similar camera tech. The Motorola devices will retail via Flipkart, and ICICI Bank cardholders can enjoy additional benefits.

Starting with the Motorola Moto G60, the smartphone sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The front panel has an 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio and supports a 20:5:9 aspect ratio. The body is made of plastic, and it weighs 225 grams. Under the hood, the phone packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The internal memory is expandable with a hybrid microSD card slot (up to 1TB). Additionally, the device also supports dual-SIM cards and runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The triple rear camera system on the Motorola Moto G60 features a 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 118-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The camera system also houses the LED flash. The primary rear camera support Ultra-HD (4K) video recording at 120fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD video.

Other notable features of the smartphone include Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, and rear fingerprint sensor. The Moto G60 comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with TurboPower 20 fast charging support. The phone is touted to last 54 hours (per charge) with standard usage. Its price in India is set at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, and customers can purchase the device from April 27 onwards via Flipkart.

On the other hand, the more affordable Motorola Moto G40 Fusion sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with also 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It features the same processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of expandable memory. Its triple rear camera setup houses a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with 118-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Moto G40 Fusion has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter inside the centrally aligned hole-punch cutout.

Push the pedal and #BlazeOn with the all-new #motog40fusion. Starting at just ₹13,999! Need more? Get an instant discount of ₹1000 using ICICI bank cards & EMI transactions. The sale begins 1st May, 12 PM on @Flipkart. https://t.co/iwDfJr1lpY— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 20, 2021

Other notable features include Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, and a 6,000mAh battery with TurboPower 20 fast charging support. The Moto G40 Fusion’s price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and the 6GB + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 15,999. Customers can buy the phone via Flipkart starting May 1.

Flipkart has also announced sale deals on the new Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion. ICICI Bank cardholders can enjoy Rs 1,000 instant discount for a limited period.

