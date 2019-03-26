English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Moto G7, Motorola One smartphones launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
Both the Moto G7 and Motorola One would come in clear white and ceramic black colour variants starting Monday at Moto Hub stores, authorised retail outlets and Flipkart.
Lenovo-owned Motorola on Monday launched Moto G7 and Motorola One in India for Rs 16,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively. Both the Moto G7 and Motorola One would come in clear white and ceramic black colour variants starting Monday at Moto Hub stores, authorised retail outlets and Flipkart.
The G7 comes with an ultra-wide 6.2-inch "Max Vision" Full HD+ display with a u-design and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a layer of P2i water repellent coating. The device is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chip along with 4GB RAM and runs Android Pie OS.
It has a 12MP dual camera system with portrait mode, spot colour, cinemagraph, auto smile Capture and Google Lens. The phone packs in a 3000mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower fast-charging.
The Motorola One comes with a 5.9-inch HD+ "Max Vision LCD" display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a layer of 2.5D Gorilla Glass atop.
The Motorola One comes with a 5.9-inch HD+ "Max Vision LCD" display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a layer of 2.5D Gorilla Glass atop.
