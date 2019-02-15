Moto G7 Power With 5,000mAh Battery Available For Rs 13,999 in India

Motorola announced its new Moto G7 lineup a few days back. While the level of excitement has been quite low this time, we are hearing that the large battery equipped Moto G7 Power will be the first one to reach India.

Reports suggest that the handset will be available starting today via offline stores as well as ecommerce retailer Flipkart with price tag of Rs 13,999. The company is expected to launch the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant in Ceramic Black colour option. The offline price of the handset is said to be Rs 14,500 as confirmed by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom.The Moto G7 Power comes with same features as the Moto G7, but carries a large 5,000mAh battery which is said to deliver 60 hours of usage on a single charge. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The 6.2-inch screen features a wide notch and a 1520x720 pixels resolution. At the back, there is a single 12-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The handset comes with Android 9.0 out of the box and comes bundled with a 15W fast charger.Motorola has a total of four handsets under the Moto G7 series including the G7 Plus, G7 Power, G7 Play and the G7 itself. We are expecting the rest of the variants to launch in India as well, although there is no confirmation from the company as of now.