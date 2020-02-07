Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, Moto G8 Stylus Renders Leaked Online

In the leaked image, the Moto G8 can be seen in white colour, Moto G8 Power in Black and the Moto G8 Stylus in a shade of blue.

Trending Desk

February 7, 2020, 3:51 PM IST
Alleged renders showing the upcoming Moto G8, Moto G8 Power and the Moto G8 Stylus have been leaked online. As can be seen from the leak, the design of all three devices is quite similar but one can spot a few differences between them. However, all three of them have punch-hole displays upfront.

Revealed by popular tipster Evan Blass, the Moto G8 can be seen in White colour, Moto G8 Power in Black and the Moto G8 Stylus in a shade of Blue. From the looks of it, one can see the Moto G8 has a punch-hole for the selfie camera on the upper left corner of the screen, while on the back it houses a triple camera setup, aligned vertically. Further, a fingerprint sensor with Motorola’s logo is present at the back of the phone. Rumours seem to say that the phone is expected to come with a 4,000mAh battery and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Moto G8 Power has a similar design with a punch-hole on the upper left corner of the screen, but from the looks of it, it seems that it will pack four cameras at the back along with a similar fingerprint sensor having the brand's logo on it. As far as specs of the device are concerned it is being speculated that it will come with a 5,000mAh battery and a 25-megapixel camera on the front. The blue coloured Moto G8 Stylus, which too has a similar display, will sport three cameras on the rear along with a fingerprint sensor. The phone is likely to come with a 4,000 mAh battery.

