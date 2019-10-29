Moto G8 Plus Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features, Offers and More

Motorola's new budget smartphone, the Moto G8 Plus going on sale today in India today. The sale kicked off at 12PM noon and is available on Flipkart at a price of Rs 13,999. Available in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink colour options, the Moto G8 Plus is selling with some bundled offers including Jio Cashback up to Rs 2,200, Cleartrip voucher of Rs 3,000, and Zoom Car vouchers worth Rs 2,000.

Customers can also get no-cost EMI plans, 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card

The Moto G8 Plus features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2280x1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, with a small rounded notch above it. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable. For taking photos it features a 48-megapixel main camera with a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor and an f/1.79 aperture lens. There is a secondary 16-megapixel action camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 117-degrees field of view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 25-megapixel selfie camera on the front with an f/2.2 aperture. The camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps, and 1080p slo-mo videos at up to 120fps.

Other features include stock Android 9.0 Pie, dual-SIM functionality, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a fingerprint scanner at the back and the handset comes with a 4,000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.