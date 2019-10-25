Moto G8 Plus Launched in India at Rs 13,999: Everything You Need to Know

Motorola once had a strong presence in the budget smartphone category with its Moto G lineup, which was soon taken over by brands like Xiaomi, Honor, Samsung and the likes. The company recently updated the highly popular budget smartphone series which has now made its way to India. The all-new Moto G8 Plus was launched in the country yesterday sporting a triple camera setup similar to the recently launched Moto One Action.

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2280x1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, with a small rounded notch above it. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable. For taking photos it features a 48-megapixel main camera with a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor and an f/1.79 aperture lens. There is a secondary 16-megapixel action camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 117-degrees field of view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 25-megapixel selfie camera on the front with an f/2.2 aperture. The camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps, and 1080p slo-mo videos at up to 120fps.

Other features include stock Android 9.0 Pie, dual-SIM functionality, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a fingerprint scanner at the back and the handset comes with a 4,000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging.

The Moto G8 is priced at Rs 13,999 and will be offered in two colour options- Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink. The handset will be available later in the month via Flipkart.

