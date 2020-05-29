Moto G8 Power Lite to go on Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Offers and More

The newest budget offering from Motorola, the Moto G8 Power Lite will be available for purchase today in India. Launched earlier this month, the handset is a sub-Rs 10,000 offering from the company with a chunky 5,000mAh battery. The handset was launched right after the company brought the Moto Edge+ flagship to India.

Moto G8 Power Lite Specifications



The Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable using a microSD card of up to 256GB.

At the back, there is a triple camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front there is also an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture placed in the notch to take selfies.

The battery, as mentioned, is rated at 5,000mAh with support for 10W charging. Other features include a fingerprint scanner at the back, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset will be available in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour options.

Price and Offers

The Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It will be available for purchase today through e-commerce website Flipkart at 12PM.



The company is offering a 5 percent cashback if customers make their purchase using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. There are also no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 750 per month.