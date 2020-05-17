TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Moto G8 Power Lite to Launch in India on May 21: Specs, Price and More

Moto G8 Power Lite to Launch in India on May 21: Specs, Price and More

Motorola might announce a new budget handset in India which was recently spotted on Flipkart.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 1:58 PM IST
Share this:

Motorola was recently reported to launch its new flagship, the Moto Edge+, in India on May 19. The company is now said to be planning to launch another phone just two days after the high-end device. The Moto G8 Power Lite is set to launch in the country on May 21.

Once again, the information was revealed on e-commerce website Flipkart, which is also expected to be the exclusive online retail partner. The handset was announced last month, featuring a 6.5-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery,and triple rear cameras. The Moto G8 Power Lite was launched at EUR 169 (Rs 13,900 approx). We are expecting the handset to launch at a similar price point.

SPECIFICATIONS

The device, as mentioned above, there is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be expanded using a dedicated microSD card slot.

There are three cameras at the back, including a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The camera supports bokeh, face beauty, HDR, Google Lens, and more. At the front there is an 8-megapixel camera to take selfies.

The handset also features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Other features include Android 9 Pie OS, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack and a fingerprint scanner at the back. It will be available in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue color options.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading