Moto G8 Power Lite to Launch in India on May 21: Specs, Price and More

Motorola was recently reported to launch its new flagship, the Moto Edge+, in India on May 19. The company is now said to be planning to launch another phone just two days after the high-end device. The Moto G8 Power Lite is set to launch in the country on May 21.

Once again, the information was revealed on e-commerce website Flipkart, which is also expected to be the exclusive online retail partner. The handset was announced last month, featuring a 6.5-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery,and triple rear cameras. The Moto G8 Power Lite was launched at EUR 169 (Rs 13,900 approx). We are expecting the handset to launch at a similar price point.

SPECIFICATIONS

The device, as mentioned above, there is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be expanded using a dedicated microSD card slot.

There are three cameras at the back, including a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The camera supports bokeh, face beauty, HDR, Google Lens, and more. At the front there is an 8-megapixel camera to take selfies.

The handset also features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Other features include Android 9 Pie OS, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack and a fingerprint scanner at the back. It will be available in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue color options.

