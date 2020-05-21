Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery Launched at Rs 8,999

Motorola has launched a new budget handset for the Indian smartphone market. The new Moto G8 Power Lite was originally unveiled last month and is now officially launched in India. The handset boasts of a large 5,000mAh battery, while it is powered by a MediaTek Helio processor.

The smartphone has been priced at Rs 8,999 and will be going on sale starting May 29 at 12PM via Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has listed a few offers for the Moto G8 Power Lite. Customers can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on purchases made via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card along with several EMI plans.

The Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable using a microSD card of up to 256GB.

At the back there is a triple camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front there is also an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture placed in the notch to take selfies.

The battery, as mentioned, is rated at 5,000mAh with support for 10W charging. Other features include a fingerprint scanner at the back, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset will be available in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour options.

