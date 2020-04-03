Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched

Motorola has added a new member to the Moto G8 series. The new Moto G8 Power Lite seems like a lighter version of the Moto G8 Power. It features triple cameras at the back, a large 5,000mAh battery and a 6.5-inch HD+ display with waterdrop-style notch.

Price

The new Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at EUR 169 (Rs 14,000). It will be sold in Mexico and Germany in the coming days and should soon hit markets in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch, HD+ resolution (720x1600 pixels) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor clocked at 2.3GHz paired with 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB of storage with the option of expanding storage using a MicroSD card of up to 256GB.

There’s a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens and PDAF. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth lens with f/2.4 aperture. The camera comes with HDR, beauty mode, dual camera blur effect, timer, panorama and Google Lens integration. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

One of the highlight features is the 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It is said to offer 19 hours of video playback, and 100 hours of audio playback. Rest of the options include 4G LTE, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS and strangely a microUSB port. Motorola says that it is water repellent and has a rear fingerprint sensor on board. It would be available in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue options.