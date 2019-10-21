Moto G8 to Rival Xiaomi, Realme and Others; Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch

Motorola is reportedly set to launch the latest iteration of the iconic Moto G series, the Moto G8, as early as next month. The lineup is expected to be unveiled in Brazil later this week, and ahead of the official unveiling, renders of the Moto G8 have surfaced, matching the previously spotted renders of the Moto G8 Play and Moto G8 Plus.

The latest Moto G8 is expected to feature a run-of-the-mill full screen design with a waterdrop notch and a vertically stacked camera unit at the top corner of the rear. While the Moto G8 and G8 Play are slated to feature triple camera setups, the G8 Plus will likely come with a quad camera setup. Additionally, the G8 Plus will also feature a slightly larger screen (of 6.3 inches) with full HD+ resolution, while the G8 and G8 Play will feature 6.2-inch, HD+ displays. That said, the lineup still appears to include a 3.5mm audio port, and also use a USB-C port for connectivity and charging.

In terms of specifications, the mid-range devices are expected to be powered by 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage. While the Moto G8 Plus may run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, the other two will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. The Moto G series was one of the first smartphone lineups in the world that introduced the high value, mid range smartphone concept, bringing powerful specs to the budget range. However, the advent of the likes of Xiaomi, Realme and others led to a decline in its popularity as Motorola no longer remained as cut-throat competitive as Xiaomi and other brands.

With a global unveiling set for later this week, it is likely that Motorola will bring the G8 lineup to India as early as the first week of November. It remains to be seen how they are priced, and anything within Rs 15,000 will command a fair share of interest, by virtue of its specs and the Motorola brand perception.

