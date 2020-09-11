Moto G9 Plus Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Motorola has introduced a new addition to its Moto G9 family with the launch of the Moto G9 Plus. Introduced in Brazil, the new handset comes with a large 5,000mAh battery along with a quad-camera setup at the back, and a punch-hole design display on the front. The company recently launched the Moto G9 in India recently, and the Moto G9 Play for global markets.

The new Moto G9 Plus seems to sit above the two models considering its price of BRL 2,249 (~Rs 31,000). The phone comes with a large 6.8-inch Max Vision HDR10 Super Screen display offering a Full-HD+ resolution. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with the option of a microSD card support for storage expansion.

For taking pictures, the Moto G9 Plus offers a quad-camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens. Carrying a large 5,000mAh battery the phone comes with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. Other features include Android 10 OS, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Colour options include Rose Gold and Blue Indigo. The Moto G9 Plus is already on sale in Brazil via the company’s official website. There is no confirmation if the handset would make its way to India or not.