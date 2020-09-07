Moto G9 Plus Leaked: Midrange Phone Under Rs 20000, 64MP Quad Camera, 5,000mAh Battery

Moto G9 Plus is reportedly set to become the next mid-range smartphone to be launched soon. The information comes basis a leaked listing for the smartphone with an online retailer in Europe, which not only reveals major specifications, but also suggests that the launch of the smartphone may happen quite soon. Once launched, the Moto G9 Plus may be priced at around the Rs 20,000 price point, therefore pegging it squarely in the mid-range smartphone segment that has competitors such as the Realme 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy M31s.

Moto G9 Plus specifications

According to the leaked listing, the Moto G9 Plus will feature a 5,000mAh battery, which most users will appreciate. However, there is no mention of any fast charging standard that the G9 Plus will be compliant with. The other key feature of the phone is its 64-megapixel quad rear camera module, although here too, the leaked specs have not revealed the exact camera configuration that it would come with.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus. courtesy of Orange Slovakia.https://t.co/Pr4Ept5mOx pic.twitter.com/iKs9m6iNSA — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 6, 2020

Since this is the ‘Plus’ variant in the lineup, the Moto G9 Plus naturally comes with a larger display size than the Moto G9 that was launched already in India. The listing suggests that the device will get a 6.81-inch LTPS LCD display panel with 2400 x 1080-pixel screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It will also feature a punch hole to the top left of the screen to house the front camera. The overall smartphone is expected to be on the heavier side, with specified weight of 223 grams and thickness of almost 9.7mm.

Other purported features and specifications of the Moto G9 Plus include 4GB RAM and 128GB native storage, which will get a memory card slot for expanding the amount of storage available. Reports have suggested that the G9 Plus will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset inside, in comparison to the Snapdragon 662 SoC on the Moto G9. It is also expected to feature two SIM slots, and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

Finally, the Moto G9 Plus has been listed in Europe at a price tag of EUR 255, or about Rs 22,000. This hints at the possibility of the G9 Plus launching at just under the Rs 20,000 price tag in India, when the company decides to bring the phone to our country. Once launched, the device will rival offerings from brands such as Realme, Samsung and Xiaomi, among others.