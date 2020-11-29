Moto G9 Plus Reportedly Spotted in BIS Certification Listing, May Come to India Later This Year

Motorola may be planning to launch its Moto G9 Plus in India in the near future. The smartphone has reportedly been spotted in a listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, which has further fueled speculations about the Moto G9 Plus launch in the country. The smartphone was launched in Brazil in September this year and there has been no clarity if it will launch in India or not. However, the BIS listing hints that the smartphone may just be brought to the Indian market.

The BIS listing was first spotted by tech portal MySmartPrice. The smartphone has been listed with model numbers XT2083-7 and XT2087-3. The listing does not reveal anything about the availability of the Moto G9 Plus. Reports are speculating that the smartphone may be launched before the end of this year. The Moto G9 Plus was launched in Brazil in September this year at a pricetag of BRL 2,249.10 (roughly Rs 31,100) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Moto G9 Plus comes with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ Max Vision display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset paired with 4GB of RAM.

Moto G9 Plus has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel 18-degress ultra wide angle shooters, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Moto G9 Plus has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.