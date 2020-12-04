Moto G9 Power Set to Launch in India on December 8 via Flipkart: All You Need to Know

Motorola has announced that the company will launch the Moto G9 Power in India on December 8. The Lenovo-owned company shared the development through a tweet and Flipkart has put up a dedicated page for the event as well. Its sale will start at noon via the e-commerce platform. The Moto G9 Power was originally launched in Europe last month.

Currently, the Flipkart listing does not highlight any details of the smartphone including its sale deals. To recall, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the Moto G9 Power currently carries a price tag of Rs EUR 199 in the European market which is roughly Rs 17,400 in India. Motorola also offers a variety of smartphones under its G-series including the Moto G9 in India. Its price in the country starts at Rs 11,499 for 64GB + 4GB RAM variant. Additionally, the Moto G9 is available in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colour options in the European markets.

It is expected that the India variant of the smartphone will pack similar features to that of Moto G9 Power in Europe. In terms of specifications, sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with 87.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC accompanied by the 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card. It also runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Its triple camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. The camera app on the Moto G9 Power supports modes like shot optimisation, auto-smile capture, gesture selfie, smart composition, HDR, timer, active photos, pro mode, portrait mode, spot colour, cinemagraph, and more. At the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture housed inside the hole-punch cutout. The rear camera can shoot full-HD video at 60fps while the selfie can record full-HD videos at 30fps.

A whole new level of power is about to sweep you off your feet! Gear up for #motog9power - launching at a never seen before price on 8th December, 12 PM on @Flipkart. Stay tuned. https://t.co/MjO9jm8ajK pic.twitter.com/YQOyXaCsMg — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 4, 2020

Other features on the Moto G9 Power include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G LTE. It comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.