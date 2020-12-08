Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery To Launch Today At 12PM: Expected Price, Specifications & More

Motorola is set to launch its Moto G9 Power in the country today. The Moto G9 Power will be sold via Flipkart upon launch and will come with features like a 64-megapixel triple rear camera, a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging and more. The launch comes just days after the launch of Motorola's Moto G 5G which was launched at a price of Rs 20,999. The Moto G9 Power had launched in Europe last month alongside the Moto G 5G.

The Moto G9 Power was launched in Europe in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is expected that the smartphone will launch in India with a single variant as well. The smartphone in Europe was launched with a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It is expected to come with Android 10 out of the box. Under the hood, the Moto G9 Power will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Moto G9 Power costs EUR 199 in Europe (roughly Rs 18,000) and the India price is expected to be similar to that in Europe.

In terms of optics, the Moto G9 Power has a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Moto G9 Power has a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is placed inside the hole punch cutout on the top left corner of the screen.