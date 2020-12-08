Moto G9 Power With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications and Best Offers

Motorola has launched another budget smartphone in India namely, the Moto G9 Power. The device was first unveiled in the European markets last month alongside Moto G 5G that debuted in India earlier this week for Rs 20,999. The new Moto G9 Power will be available on Flipkart starting December 15, and its notable features include a 64-megapixel triple rear camera, a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging and more. It will come in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colour options.

The Motorola G9 Power price in India is set at Rs 11,999 for the lone 4GB + 64GB storage model. Its sale in India will start December 15 onwards on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has revealed its sale offers that include deals like Rs 1,750 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards, even during EMI transactions. Other offers include no-cost EMI at 1,334 per month, an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,450, and 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

In terms of specifications, the Moto G9 Power sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with 87.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC accompanied by the 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card. It also runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Its triple camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. The camera app on the Moto G9 Power supports modes like shot optimisation, auto-smile capture, gesture selfie, smart composition, HDR, timer, active photos, pro mode, portrait mode, spot colour, cinemagraph, and more. At the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture housed inside the hole-punch cutout. The rear camera can shoot full-HD video at 60fps while the selfie can record full-HD videos at 30fps.

Other features on the Moto G9 Power include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G LTE. It comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.