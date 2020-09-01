Moto One 5G With Snapdragon 765G, 90Hz Display Goes Official in the US

Motorola has announced a new mid-range 5G smartphone. The new Moto One 5G looks just like the Moto G 5G and comes with a total of six cameras including dual-selfie cameras and four cameras at the back. Notably, apart from the dual-LED flash, the primary camera on the back gets a unique ring flash around it. The smartphone also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display and a large battery.

The new smartphone has been announced for the US market and will be available from October priced under $500 (~Rs 37,000) for the single 128GB storage variant.

The Moto One 5G comes with a 6.7-inch HDR10 certified display with a Full-HD+ 2520x1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that offers further expansion using a micro SD card of up to 1TB. The four cameras at the back include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. At the front, there are two punch-holes featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

On the connectivity front, you get 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The battery on the device is rated at 5,000mAh and there is support for 15W TurboPower fast charging. You also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the handset runs on Android 10 with My UX on top.