TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Moto One 5G With Snapdragon 765G, 90Hz Display Goes Official in the US

Moto One 5G With Snapdragon 765G, 90Hz Display Goes Official in the US

The new Moto One 5G is pretty much a tweaked version of the previsouly announced Moto G 5G.

Motorola has announced a new mid-range 5G smartphone. The new Moto One 5G looks just like the Moto G 5G and comes with a total of six cameras including dual-selfie cameras and four cameras at the back. Notably, apart from the dual-LED flash, the primary camera on the back gets a unique ring flash around it. The smartphone also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display and a large battery.

The new smartphone has been announced for the US market and will be available from October priced under $500 (~Rs 37,000) for the single 128GB storage variant.

The Moto One 5G comes with a 6.7-inch HDR10 certified display with a Full-HD+ 2520x1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that offers further expansion using a micro SD card of up to 1TB. The four cameras at the back include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. At the front, there are two punch-holes featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

On the connectivity front, you get 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The battery on the device is rated at 5,000mAh and there is support for 15W TurboPower fast charging. You also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the handset runs on Android 10 with My UX on top.

Next Story
Loading