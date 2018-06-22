English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Moto One Power Leaked Images Show Notch Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup And More

Moto One Power is expected to arrive with a display notch, vertical dual rear cameras and Android One branding.

Updated:June 22, 2018, 3:12 PM IST
Moto One Power Leaked Images Show Notch Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup (image: techinfobit.com)
After launching the Moto Z3 Play last, Lenovo sub-brand Motorola now seems to be working on another smartphone named the Motorola One Power. As per recent rumours, Motorola One Power will come as the company's second Android One phone after its last year's launch, the Moto X4. Now, in the latest report, alleged images of the device have been revealed. As per the images, the smartphone is expected to arrive with a display notch, vertical dual rear cameras and Android One branding. It also has a logo on the fingerprint scanner on the back and a notch on the front.

As per a recent report, the upcoming Motorola smartphone will come with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is also poised to be the first offering from the house of Motorola to sport a notch display and the leaks show a wide notch at the top.

(image: echinfobit.com) (image: techinfobit.com)

Motorola One Power will be powered by a Qualcommm Snapdragon 636 SoC and will carry a 4GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and will be backed by a 3780 mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the Motorola One Power will come with a vertical dual camera setup at the back along with an LED flash. The setup will comprise of a 12-megapixel (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 5-megapixel (f/2.0) secondary sensor. At the front, the device will sport an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

It is expected that Motorola will soon be launching the Motorola One Power.

