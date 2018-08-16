Moto P30 With iPhone X Like Notch Display, Face Unlock Launched: Price, Specifications And More

Motorola has launched Moto P30 from its new Moto P series at an event in China. The P30 is the company’s first smartphone with a notched display and bears striking resemblances to the iPhone X. Moto P30 price in China is set at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,400) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 25,400) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage. It comes in White, Black and Aurora Blue colour options and it will go on sale in China starting September 15.Motorola P30 features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ 19:9 display with a notch cut out at the top. The display has a 2.5D glass layered on top. The phone is powered by a mid-ranged Snapdragon 636 processor rather than the Snapdragon 845 found on the OnePlus 6 and LG G7 ThinQ. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the back marked with the Moto logo. The phone will run on ZUI 4.0 on top of the Android Oreo 8.0 OS. The user interface was first introduced in the ZUK smartphones, which are now discontinued.In terms of optics, the Motorola P30 comes with an iPhone X-inspired dual-camera module at the back, featuring a 16-megapixel camera backed by a 5-megapixel secondary snapper. The shooters equipped with features like AI portrait mode, scene recognition, AR mode, and LED flash. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 12MP sensor on the front. The front camera is also backed by dedicated LED flash and AI beauty feature, which can detect gender, age, skin colour, skin texture and other data to enhance selfies.Moto P30 has various connectivity features like hybrid Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB-C port. Dimensions are 155.8 × 75.95 × 7.69mm and weight is 170g. The device comes with a 3.5 mm audio jack, USB-C port on the bottom and 18W fast charging to juice up the 3,000 mAh battery.