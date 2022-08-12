Moto Razr 2022 Launched To Give Galaxy Z Flip 4 Some Competition: Check Out Price, Specs And More

Samsung launched its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 last night during the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Just a day later, Motorola has launched its competitor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Moto Razr 2022 in China. Let us take a look at what the Motorola Moto Razr 2022 offers, in terms of pricing, features, and specifications.

Moto Razr 2022 Price And Availability

The Moto Razr 2022 has been launched only in China for now. The smartphone has been launched at a price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 70,800) onwards. It is not known when or if the Moto Razr 2022 will be launched in other markets including India, but the smartphone is expected to remain exclusive to the Chinese market for now. Motorola has not announced anything about a larger launch.

Moto Razr 2022 Specifications

The Moto Razr 2022 comes with a clamshell-like folding design like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The foldable has a 2.7-inch AMOLED QuickView display on the outside that allows users to access more information without having to open the main display. The main display is a 6.67-inch foldable pOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The Moto Razr 2022 is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. There is a 3,300mAh battery on the smartphone with support for 33W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Moto Razr 2022, like its competitor, also comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Moto Razr 2022 comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

On paper, the Moto Razr 2022 offers a very good alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the smartphone can give some serious competition to Samsung’s Flip 4, if launched in more markets. For now, we are not getting the Moto Razr 2022 in our markets, but we hope Motorola brings it to India to keep the flip phones market competitive.

