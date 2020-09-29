Moto Razr 5G Coming Soon to India Along With Motorola Fridge, TV, and Other Appliances

Motorola launched its much hyped re-imagined Moto Razr earlier this year. While the new Moto Razr got as much attention as you would expect, it was still a new concept (folding phone), which means it could not turn that attention into sales for Motorola. Now, the company is launching the 5G variant of the new Moto Razr folding phone, along with a range of home appliances. The Moto Razr 5G variant, which has already been launch in the US, will come to India during the festive season, Motorola hinted in a teaser shared on Twitter. The teaser shared by Motorola also hints at the company launcing a smart TV, a refrigerator, a washing machine, and what looks to be a split AC along with the Moto Razr 5G in India.

"Imagine the farthest that technology could go today and then, some more. That's Motorola. Going beyond the ordinary to give you the extraordinary. Stay tuned," Motorola said in its tweet. The teaser clip shared along with the tweet highlights the silhouettes of the expected smart TV, refrigerator, a front load washing machine, and what seems to be a split AC, along with the Moto Razr 5G. Motorola did not share any details on the teased products.

The Moto Razr 5G has already been launch in the US for $1,399.99 (Rs. 1,03,360 by direct conversion). The foldable phone comes with similar specifications to the standard Moto Razr, with a 6.2-inch plastic flexible OLED display with a 2142x876 pixels resolution, and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The Moto Razr 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G SoC and an Adrano 620 GPU.