Moto Razr 5G is Coming to India on October 5, Will be Sold on Flipkart

Motorola had recently teased its Moto Razr 5G smartphone for India, along with several home appliances earlier this week. Now, the company has revealed a date for the arrival of the 5G variant of its folding smartphone. In a post on its official Twitter handle, Motorola India announced that the Moto Razr 5G will be launched in the country on October 5. The company said that the phone will be unveiled on Flipkart, which leads us to believe that the phone will be sold on Flipkart itself.

"Get ready to take the most advance selfies on the planet! The 48 MP camera on Motorola #razr5G doubles as a selfie camera when flipped shut, giving you sharp, brilliant selfies in any light! #MinimalMeetsMaximal. Unveiling on 5th Oct, 12 PM on @flipkart!," Motorola India said in its tweet. The tweet also linked to Moto Razr 5G's Flipkart page. In its earlier teaser, Motorola India had teased a few home appliances like a refrigerator, a washing machine, a smart TV, and more. In another tweet, Motorola demonstrated the Moto Razr 5G's design. The company showed off the phone's 2.7-inch Quick View Display (small screen on fold), and the 6.2-inch OLED display when unfolded. The teaser also mentions Motorola Zero-Gap hinge design for the Moto Razr 5G.

The Moto Razr 5G has already been launch in the US for $1,399.99 (Rs. 1,03,360 by direct conversion). The foldable phone comes with similar specifications to the standard Moto Razr, with a 6.2-inch plastic flexible OLED display with a 2142x876 pixels resolution, and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The Moto Razr 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G SoC and an Adrano 620 GPU.