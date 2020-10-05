Moto Razr 5G Launch Today: What to Expect

Motorola launched the Moto Razr 5G in India today. The 5G variant of the Moto Razr folding smartphone, which was first unveiled last year will be sold via Flipkart. The normal variant of the Moto Razr was launch in India earlier this year at a price of Rs. 1,24,999. Motorla had announced the launch date for the Moto Razr 5G last week. According to a previous teaser, Motorola might bring its home appliances to India along with the Moto Razr 5G smartphone.

Leading up to today's launch, Motorola has time and again shared few specifications of the Moto Razr 5G. The phone is said to have a single 48-megapixel camera on its flap, that acts as a front camera when the phone is folded, and as the back camera when unfolded. Motorola says that the Moto Razr 5G will offer "the world's best selfies" with its 48-megapixel sensor. Further, we also know that the Moto Razr 5G will come with a 6.2-inch main screen, which is a flexible OLED panel. It also has a 2.7-inch quick-view display on the flap, for when the phone is folded.

Motorola has also teased a new "Zero Gap" hinge on the Moto Razr 5G that helps in avoiding a gap when the phone is folded. While that is all that Motorola has revealed, it is said that the Moto Razr 5G will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC and an Adreno 620 GPU.

Apart from the Moto Razr 5G, Motorola also seems to be bringing its home appliances like a Smart TV, a refrigerator, a front-load washing machine, and more to India, the company had hinted in an earlier teaser.

The Moto Razr 5G is already selling for $1,399.99 in the US (Rs. 1,02,410 by direct conversion)