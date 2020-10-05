Moto Razr 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Availability and More

Motorola today launched its 5G variant of the much-hyped Moto Razr folding smartphone. The Moto Razr 5G has been priced at Rs. 1,24,999 in India and will be sold via Flipkart. The phone will be available in three colour options. It is already up for pre-orders and will be available for purchase starting October 12 at 11AM. During the launch, Motorola also announced discounts for HDFC Bank and Reliance Jio customers. HDFC Band card holders will get a Rs. 10,000 instant discount, along with an option of no-cost EMI for 12 months. Jio users, on the other hand, can avail benefits of up to Rs. 14,997 on a recharge of Rs. 4,999 with their new Moto Razr 5G smartphone. Interestingly, the standard Moto Razr variant is also listed for Rs. 1,24,999 on Flipkart.

The Moto Razr 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.2-inch flexible OLED display as its main screen, accompanied by a 2.7-inch touch sensitive Quick View display as a secondary screen on the smartphone's flap that can be used for tasks like responding to texts, navigation, and as a view finder for selfies. The secondary screen is also capable of playing content, however not many would prefer watching videos on a 2.7-inch screen. During the launch, Motorola talked about its hinge design that allows the phone to fold properly without any spaces in the middle. The company said that if users open and close the Moto Razr 5G over 100 times a day, it will take them more than five years to reach the baseline of their tests. It claims a guaranteed 2,000 flips on the Moto Razr 5G.

Further, the phone comes with Android 10 out of the box with three years of guaranteed updates. The Moto Razr 5G has a single 48-megapixel camera on the back, which can double up as a selfie camera when the phone is folded. Further, it also has a 20-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the notch on the 6.2-inch flexible OLED display.

The Moto Razr 5G has a 2,800mAh battery, which is a slight bump up from the non-5G variant of the Moto Razr.