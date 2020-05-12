Moto Razr Android 10 Update Brings New Features For Quick View Display

The Moto Razr has been one of the most hyped and exciting smartphones from the company in recent times. Now while the pricing hasn’t been very attractive and there have been questions regarding the build of the handset, it is still an iconic gadget.

Surprisingly, the handset was launched with Android 9 Pie, but the company has finally started rolling Android 10 for the foldable device. Of course, the update is not going to solve the hardware quirks, but it should bring some respite to owners. Apart from bringing all the new features including dark mode, enhanced permissions, gesture navigation options and so on, it also expands some functionality of the device, specifically the outer display.

With the new update, the outer ‘Quick View’ display now supports more apps. The outer display now lets you use Google Maps with navigation, control music on streaming apps like Spotify and YouTube Music, access favorite contacts to make calls and even reply to messages using the new Quick View keyboard or Smart Replies.

The camera also gets some new well-needed features including group selfies and portrait modes when the phone is shut. New gestures like swiping right or twisting your wrist can now quickly fire up the camera app.

Motorola says that the update should start rolling out to all-users by mid-May, so expect the update to arrive any time soon.

